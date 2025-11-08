Israeli strikes and demolitions persist amid fragile ceasefire with Hamas

The skies over Gaza remain heavy with smoke and sorrow as Israeli airstrikes continue to batter the beleaguered Palestinian enclave, even as the armed group Islamic Jihad hands over the body of a deceased captive in accordance with the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the Al Jazera reported.

The gesture, a somber reminder of the human toll, underscores the ongoing agony endured by civilians caught in the crossfire.

Meanwhile, a dramatic turn has emerged on the international legal front. Prosecutors in Turkey have issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 36 other officials, accusing them of perpetrating acts of “genocide” in Gaza. The unprecedented move adds a new layer of complexity to a conflict that has long drawn global condemnation.