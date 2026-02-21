Israeli strikes in Lebanon leave at least 12 dead, dozens injured

Israeli attacks have once again torn through the fragile calm in Lebanon, killing at least 12 people across the country’s east and south in what officials describe as the latest breach of the November 2024 ceasefire with the armed group Hezbollah, the Al Jazeera reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that air strikes on the Bekaa Valley claimed at least six lives and wounded more than 25 others, the injured scattered across hospitals in the region. Hours later, the toll climbed grimly higher. An attack on a building in the town of Riyaq in the Bekaa governorate left “more than 10” dead and at least 30 wounded, according to updated figures. Rescue teams continued to sift through the debris in search of survivors, the air thick with dust and dread.

The Israeli military said it had targeted “Hezbollah command centres” in the Baalbek area of Bekaa. A source from Hezbollah told AFP that a military leader from the group was among those killed, underscoring the deepening shadow of escalation.

Earlier the same day, violence struck Lebanon’s south. The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that at least two people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Ein el-Hilweh camp — the country’s largest Palestinian refugee camp — on the outskirts of Sidon. NNA reported that an Israeli drone targeted the Hittin neighbourhood, leaving behind shattered walls and shaken residents.