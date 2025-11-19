Israeli strikes kill 1, injure 11 including schoolchildren in southern Lebanon

An Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon on Wednesday killed one person and wounded 11 others, including several schoolchildren travelling in a nearby bus, Lebanon’s health ministry and state media said, marking another surge in cross-border hostilities despite a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war that took effect a year ago.

The latest strike hit the village of Tiri in the morning hours. According to the state-run National News Agency, a school bus happened to be passing by the targeted vehicle when the missile landed. The bus driver and multiple students sustained injuries from shrapnel and shattered glass. The identity of the person killed inside the car has not yet been officially confirmed. The Israeli military offered no comment.

The attack came just hours after an Israeli drone strike late on Tuesday on the densely populated Ein el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near Sidon, killed 13 people and wounded several others. That strike — which Israel claimed targeted a Hamas training compound — was one of the deadliest since the conflict between Israel and Hamas-Hezbollah began in 2023. Hamas denied Israel’s assertion, insisting the site hit was a sports playground.