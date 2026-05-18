Israeli strikes kill 8 across Gaza, community kitchen workers among dead

At least eight Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including three aid workers killed in a strike on a community kitchen in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, the Al Jazeera reported.

According to reports from Gaza, the victims in Deir el-Balah were employees of the community kitchen serving displaced civilians amid worsening hunger and humanitarian shortages. Witnesses said the strike hit while food distribution efforts were underway.

Reacting to the attack, Hamas called it “a deliberate war crime” and accused Israel of continuing “genocide” in Gaza, saying the strike reflected “blatant disregard for international laws and humanitarian norms”, the Al Jazeera reported.