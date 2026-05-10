Israel deports 2 activists detained after Gaza aid flotilla interception

Israel on Sunday deported two foreign activists detained for more than a week after leading an aid flotilla attempting to breach the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities and activist groups.

The two deported activists were Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish-Swedish citizen of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila. Both are members of the steering committee of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which organised the maritime mission aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenging Israel’s naval restrictions.

The activists were among 175 people aboard 22 vessels intercepted by the Israeli navy off the coast of Crete last week while attempting to sail towards Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the activists as “professional provocateurs” and defended the naval blockade, saying Israel would not permit any attempt to breach what it termed a lawful maritime security measure.

At the time of their detention, Israeli authorities alleged that Abukeshek was suspected of links with a terrorist organisation while Ávila was suspected of involvement in illegal activities, though no public evidence or formal charges were released.