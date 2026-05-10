Israel deports 2 activists detained after Gaza aid flotilla interception
Spain and Brazil condemn detention of activists intercepted at sea as Israel defends naval blockade of Gaza
Israel on Sunday deported two foreign activists detained for more than a week after leading an aid flotilla attempting to breach the Israeli naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities and activist groups.
The two deported activists were Saif Abukeshek, a Spanish-Swedish citizen of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila. Both are members of the steering committee of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which organised the maritime mission aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenging Israel’s naval restrictions.
The activists were among 175 people aboard 22 vessels intercepted by the Israeli navy off the coast of Crete last week while attempting to sail towards Gaza.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the activists as “professional provocateurs” and defended the naval blockade, saying Israel would not permit any attempt to breach what it termed a lawful maritime security measure.
At the time of their detention, Israeli authorities alleged that Abukeshek was suspected of links with a terrorist organisation while Ávila was suspected of involvement in illegal activities, though no public evidence or formal charges were released.
Spain, Brazil criticise detentions
The governments of Spain and Brazil earlier condemned what they described as the “kidnapping” of their citizens in international waters by Israel. The detentions triggered solidarity demonstrations in several countries.
Activists associated with the flotilla alleged that Israeli forces boarded the vessels forcefully, damaged boat engines and detained passengers during the operation carried out hundreds of kilometres from Israeli territory. Israeli authorities said early interception was necessary because of the size of the flotilla.
The latest mission came less than a year after Israeli authorities intercepted another flotilla involving around 50 vessels and nearly 500 activists, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and Mandla Mandela, grandson of former South African president Nelson Mandela.
Fresh Israeli strike reported in Gaza
Meanwhile, in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in Khan Younis killed at least two people, including a Hamas police officer, according to medical officials and Gaza’s civil defence agency.
The strike reportedly targeted a vehicle in the Al-Amal neighbourhood of southern Khan Younis. Those killed included Col. Wessam Abdel-Hadi, identified as head of the police investigation department in the city.
The Israel Defense Forces said it was reviewing the incident.
The deaths add to casualties reported since the fragile ceasefire arrangement reached in October to halt the war between Israel and Hamas. Although large-scale fighting has reduced, Israeli strikes and exchanges of fire have continued almost daily.
According to Gaza’s health ministry, more than 850 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire came into effect, though Israel says many operations were conducted in response to militant activity and attacks on its forces.
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