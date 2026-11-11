Israeli strikes on Gaza kill eight Palestinians, including father and child
More than 1,600 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the truce, while severe storms have flooded 70,000 tents, worsening the humanitarian crisis
At least eight Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, are killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite the ceasefire
More than 1,600 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the truce, while severe storms have flooded 70,000 tents, worsening the humanitarian crisis
Aid and temporary shelter shortages persist, with around 85% of Gaza's homes reportedly damaged or destroyed and ceasefire negotiations stalled
At least eight Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, were killed in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to local health sources.
Three people died on Tuesday when an Israeli air strike hit the Ghubain family home in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City. In a separate attack, a father and his son were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a tent in the city's Zeitoun neighbourhood.
In southern Gaza, a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis. Later on Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that two more people were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood.
The latest killings come despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States last year. Israeli attacks have continued across the besieged enclave, with more than 1,600 Palestinians reportedly killed since the truce came into effect, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.
The ministry has reported that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's war on Gaza since 7 October 2023.
Meanwhile, Gaza is also grappling with severe weather conditions and a worsening humanitarian crisis. A powerful storm that swept through the territory over the weekend flooded around 70,000 tents within 12 hours, killing at least five people and causing an estimated $3 million in damage, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.
The destruction has left large sections of the population exposed to harsh weather, with temporary shelters unable to withstand heavy rainfall and flooding.
The humanitarian situation remains critical, with Israel restricting the entry of essential supplies and temporary housing materials. According to Palestinian authorities, Israel is blocking the entry of 60,000 mobile homes and 200,000 tents, while allowing only 20,000 tents into Gaza.
Around 85 per cent of homes in the territory have reportedly been destroyed or damaged during the war, leaving many Palestinians dependent on temporary shelters and humanitarian assistance.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict also remain stalled. Negotiators have yet to reach an agreement on key issues, including Hamas's disarmament and an Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.
Israeli forces continue to control around two-thirds of the territory, while Palestinian residents have been ordered to leave areas under Israeli control.
With attacks continuing, widespread destruction and severe shortages of basic necessities, Gaza's humanitarian crisis remains acute despite the ceasefire agreement.
With agency inputs