Israeli strikes on Gaza kill eight Palestinians, including father and child

At least eight Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, are killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite the ceasefire

More than 1,600 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the truce, while severe storms have flooded 70,000 tents, worsening the humanitarian crisis

Aid and temporary shelter shortages persist, with around 85% of Gaza's homes reportedly damaged or destroyed and ceasefire negotiations stalled

At least eight Palestinians, including a father and his 13-year-old son, were killed in a series of Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to local health sources.

Three people died on Tuesday when an Israeli air strike hit the Ghubain family home in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City. In a separate attack, a father and his son were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a tent in the city's Zeitoun neighbourhood.

In southern Gaza, a man was killed by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis. Later on Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that two more people were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City's Sabra neighbourhood.

The latest killings come despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States last year. Israeli attacks have continued across the besieged enclave, with more than 1,600 Palestinians reportedly killed since the truce came into effect, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.