Israeli troops push deeper into Lebanon as two sides start talks

Israeli troops advanced further into southern Lebanon early on Friday, 29 May, entering a village near Marjayoun, even as Lebanese and Israeli military officials held rare direct talks at the Pentagon aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict.

Israeli forces moved into the village of Dibbine as airstrikes across southern Lebanon killed at least six people, according to Lebanese state media. Five people were killed in strikes on the villages of Deir Qanoun al Nahr and Abbasiyeh, while a municipal policeman was killed in the village of Ebba.

The developments on the ground unfolded as a six-member Lebanese military delegation met Israeli military officials in Washington, marking the first direct military-level talks between the two countries in decades.

In a statement issued late Friday, the Pentagon described the discussions as “productive”, though it did not announce any concrete breakthroughs. It said the talks focused on creating “practical frameworks for regional security and stability” and that the “tangible outcomes” would feed into negotiations involving political leaders that are scheduled to be led by the State Department next week.

Senior Israeli and Lebanese officials have been engaged in discussions since last month, though the process remains complicated by the absence of Hezbollah, the principal target of Israel’s military campaign. The group has refused to recognise the outcome of the talks.

A ceasefire nominally took effect on 17 April. A senior Lebanese military official told the Associated Press that the Lebanese delegation, headed by army operations chief Brigadier-General George Rizkallah, would seek to expand it into a comprehensive truce.

The official said Lebanon would also push for reactivating the committee overseeing implementation of the earlier US-brokered ceasefire that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war in late 2024.

A second Lebanese official, who was briefed on the Pentagon discussions, said Beirut’s delegation would seek full implementation of the ceasefire and an end to continuing hostilities. According to the official, discussions on issues such as deployment of the Lebanese army along the border and withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon would follow at a later stage.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to discuss the talks publicly.