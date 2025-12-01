Israelis protest against Netanyahu’s bid for presidential pardon in corruption trial

Hundreds of Israelis gathered outside President Isaac Herzog’s residence in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a full presidential pardon in his long-running corruption case. The demonstration, Al Jazeera reported, came just hours after the 76-year-old leader formally petitioned Herzog to halt his trial—without admitting guilt or expressing remorse.

Opposition lawmakers joined the crowd, which rallied under the slogan “Pardon = Banana Republic”. Protesters placed piles of bananas at the entrance and one attendee dressed in an orange prison-style jumpsuit, impersonating Netanyahu.

“He wants his trial erased without taking responsibility for how he has torn this country apart,” said prominent anti-government activist Shikma Bressler. “People understand what is at stake – it’s the future of our country.”

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has faced charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust across three cases for the past five years. Prosecutors accuse him and his wife, Sara, of accepting more than $260,000 in luxury gifts from wealthy benefactors, allegedly in exchange for political favours. Other accusations involve attempts to secure favourable media coverage.

The prime minister denies all charges. In a 111-page submission to the president’s office, his legal team maintained he still believes he will ultimately be acquitted. Netanyahu said in a brief video statement that although he wanted to see the trial through, “the national interest” dictated otherwise, arguing the proceedings were deepening internal divisions.