Israelis protest against Netanyahu’s bid for presidential pardon in corruption trial
Protestors warned that granting clemency to a sitting prime minister facing serious corruption charges would signal that some individuals are above the law
Hundreds of Israelis gathered outside President Isaac Herzog’s residence in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, denouncing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a full presidential pardon in his long-running corruption case. The demonstration, Al Jazeera reported, came just hours after the 76-year-old leader formally petitioned Herzog to halt his trial—without admitting guilt or expressing remorse.
Opposition lawmakers joined the crowd, which rallied under the slogan “Pardon = Banana Republic”. Protesters placed piles of bananas at the entrance and one attendee dressed in an orange prison-style jumpsuit, impersonating Netanyahu.
“He wants his trial erased without taking responsibility for how he has torn this country apart,” said prominent anti-government activist Shikma Bressler. “People understand what is at stake – it’s the future of our country.”
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has faced charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust across three cases for the past five years. Prosecutors accuse him and his wife, Sara, of accepting more than $260,000 in luxury gifts from wealthy benefactors, allegedly in exchange for political favours. Other accusations involve attempts to secure favourable media coverage.
The prime minister denies all charges. In a 111-page submission to the president’s office, his legal team maintained he still believes he will ultimately be acquitted. Netanyahu said in a brief video statement that although he wanted to see the trial through, “the national interest” dictated otherwise, arguing the proceedings were deepening internal divisions.
Herzog’s office acknowledged receiving the application, saying it was “an extraordinary request” with broad implications. The president would assess it only after reviewing all legal opinions, the statement added.
Netanyahu also faces international legal jeopardy. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for him and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to Israel’s devastating military campaign in Gaza. More than 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and nearly 171,000 injured since the war began.
The pardon request has triggered a fierce political backlash. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said any pardon must be conditioned on an admission of guilt, remorse and Netanyahu’s immediate exit from public life. Former deputy military chief and politician Yair Golan argued that “only the guilty seek pardon” and urged Herzog to reject the appeal.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel warned that granting clemency to a sitting prime minister facing serious corruption charges would signal that some individuals are above the law. Protester Ami Dror, 52, said outside Herzog’s home that the president must “protect Israeli democracy”, warning that undermining legal accountability could end it altogether.
Netanyahu’s allies in government, however, voiced strong support. National security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich claimed the prime minister had been targeted by a politically motivated judicial system. Defence minister Israel Katz said a pardon could help mend societal divisions that have “deepened for nearly a decade”.
Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara described Netanyahu as “a liability for Israel”, arguing that his clashes with the judiciary, international indictments and leadership during the Gaza war have damaged the country domestically and internationally.
“He is an international fugitive,” Bishara said. “Israel’s economy will not recover, society will not heal, and the war will not end as long as he remains prime minister.”
