Italian PM outlines governing rules for post-resignation caretaker mandate

Until then, Draghi instructed his government to remain engaged in dealing with current affairs of state, including the "implementation of laws and decisions already taken by parliament and the adoption of urgent acts" related to unforeseen national emergencies.



He said that the Council of Ministers will continue to meet periodically and legislators will continue to carry out technical duties, such as converting bills into laws, as they did before Draghi's resignation.



Draghi also said that Italy's participation in multilateral organizations such as the UN, NATO, the Council of Europe, G7 and the G20 will continue as before, though any binding agreements will be subject to his approval.