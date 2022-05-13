Italy ends opposition to ruble-denominated payments for Russian gas

In late March, Italy announced Draghi discussed the situation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The leaders said then that they rejected the calls for payment in rubles, insisting that euro-denominated contracts be respected, Xinhua news agency reported.



During his visit to the US this week, Draghi said that there was no "official pronouncement" from the European Union about whether the use of rubles would amount to a breach of sanctions put in place against Russia in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. Draghi called the topic "a gray zone".