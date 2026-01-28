Italy: Meloni tours disaster-hit Niscemi after massive landslide

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday visited a town in southern Sicily that has been severely damaged by days of torrential rain linked to Cyclone Harry. The deluge triggered a huge landslide that sheared away part of the urban edge, destroyed homes and forced the removal of more than 1,500 residents.

The landslide stretched roughly 4 km (2.5 miles), prompting civil protection authorities to cordon off a 150-m-wide exclusion zone. On the outskirts of Niscemi, several cars and buildings had already fallen around 20 m down the slope, while other properties sat dangerously close to ground that was still moving.

Officials warned that residents with homes in the affected zone, which overlooks the coastal city of Gela on Sicily’s southwest, would not be able to return in the foreseeable future owing to the instability caused by water-logged soil.

“The entire hill is collapsing onto the plain of Gela,” said civil protection chief Fabio Ciciliano. “To be honest, there are houses located on the edge of the landslide that obviously can no longer be inhabited, so we need to work with the mayor to find a permanent relocation for these families.”

Rome included Sicily in a broader state of emergency declared on Monday for several southern regions, setting aside an initial €100 million (USD 120 million). However, Sicilian officials on Wednesday estimated total losses at closer to €2 billion (USD 2.4 billion).