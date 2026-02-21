It’ll be ‘fine’ if Israel expands across Middle East, says US envoy

In a televised conversation that quickly reverberated across diplomatic circles, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggested he would not object if Israel were to take “most of the Middle East”, invoking what he described as the Jewish people’s biblical right to the land, the Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in an interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson that aired on Friday, Huckabee was pressed about Israel’s geographic boundaries — boundaries he argued are rooted not merely in modern treaties, but in scripture. Carlson cited a biblical verse promising land to the descendants of Abraham, stretching from the Euphrates River in Iraq to the Nile River in Egypt — a vast expanse that would encompass present-day Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and parts of Saudi Arabia.

“It would be fine if they took it all,” Huckabee said, in a remark that appeared to momentarily stun Carlson. When asked directly whether he would approve of Israel expanding over the entire region, Huckabee responded, “They don’t want to take it over. They’re not asking to take it over.”

Later, the ambassador — appointed by President Donald Trump — appeared to soften his tone, describing the earlier comment as “somewhat of a hyperbolic statement”. Yet he left open the possibility of territorial expansion in the context of war. “If they end up getting attacked by all these places, and they win that war, and they take that land, OK, that’s a whole other discussion,” he said.