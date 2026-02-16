India always hears it first from others: Ramesh on Modi’s Israel visit

“India hears of the halt to Operation Sindoor first from the US Secretary of State. India hears of the India-US trade deal first from the US President. Just now India has heard of Prime Minister Modi’s dates for his visit to Israel first from Mr. Netanyahu — who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and is now dispossessing and displacing more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.”

With this sharply worded post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh on Monday questioned both the optics and sequencing of India’s foreign policy communication under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh’s comments followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly announcing that Modi would visit Israel from 25 to 26 February — before any formal statement from New Delhi. Speaking at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, Netanyahu said Modi would address the Israeli Knesset during his two-day visit and described the India-Israel partnership as a “tremendous alliance”.

Sources in New Delhi subsequently confirmed that the visit is likely to take place over those dates, with the programme being finalised. Modi is expected to address the Knesset and discuss bilateral and regional issues. The trip would mark his second visit to Israel, following his landmark 2017 tour — the first ever by an Indian prime minister — which signalled a visible deepening of ties.

In his post, Ramesh suggested a broader pattern in which significant diplomatic developments appear to be communicated first by foreign capitals rather than Indian authorities. His reference to 'Operation Sindoor' pointed to the May 2025 military face-off between India and Pakistan whose halt, he argued, was first conveyed by a senior US official. He also cited the announcement of progress on the India-US trade deal being made initially by US President Donald Trump.