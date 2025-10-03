Jane Goodall: Scientist, storyteller, and a voice of hope for generations

The scientific world yesterday mourned the passing of Jane Goodall, the pioneering primatologist and conservationist who redefined humanity’s relationship with the natural world. Goodall died on 1 October in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

Her career began in the forests of Tanzania in 1960 with little more than a notebook and binoculars. What followed was six decades of path-breaking research and advocacy that changed the course of primatology, wildlife conservation and environmental activism.

Her patient, humane approach to studying chimpanzees at Gombe National Park not only upended entrenched ideas about the uniqueness of humans but also inspired generations to view animals as sentient beings with individuality, emotion and culture.

Goodall’s connection with India was both personal and profound. In 2024 she visited Mumbai as part of her Hope Tour, delivering a series of lectures, inaugurating an exhibition on her life at the Museum of Solutions, and planting an Ashoka tree to symbolise resilience and hope. Her presence left a lasting impact on India’s scientific community and young environmentalists.

“I began reading her works when I was 12 or 13 and she, like many Indian primatologists, was our first inspiration,” Ishika Ramakrishna, a doctoral researcher at the Centre for Wildlife Studies in Bengaluru was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Even at 90, when we met her, she was vibrant and encouraging – always calling for focus on conservation of species.”

Only weeks ago, in August 2025, Goodall sent a recorded message to the Nilgiriscapes conference, which sought to conserve the ecological and cultural landscape of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. In her video, she placed the local efforts within the broader context of global environmental crises, praising grassroots groups for coming together to take action.

Ecologist and Toda ethnographer Tarun Chhabra, who had first met Goodall at the World Wilderness Congress in 2009, helped bring her message to the Nilgiri gathering. “As a school student in the 1970s, I would devour National Geographic to read about Jane Goodall’s work. She was a great inspiration for people across the world,” Chhabra recalled in a conversation with Mongabay.