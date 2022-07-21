January 6 committee chairman contracts Covid but hearing as per schedule

The Congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill's insurrection will hold its meeting as scheduled on Thursday (July 21) even as chairman Bennie Thompson has tested positive for Covid.



July 21 is yet another crucial day in the senate select committee's hearings as two key witnesses are scheduled to depose before it - Sarah Mathews, Press Aide and Mathhew Pottinger, deputy national security advisor, both of whom resigned immediately from Trump's administration after the January 6 Capitol Hills attack by the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.



Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, in a statement said he tested positive for Covid even though he had taken the prescribed two shots plus the boosters.



"I am experiencing mild symptoms only," but he said he would skip the hearings and isolate himself for some days, and the hearings would be held as scheduled on Thursday July 21 and continue, according to the news portal CNET.