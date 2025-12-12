Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.7-magnitude quake hits northeast
The latest tremor comes just days after a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit northern Japan earlier in the week
Japan issued a tsunami advisory on Friday after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s northeast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The extent of damage or injuries was not immediately known.
The latest tremor comes just days after a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit northern Japan earlier in the week, sending small tsunamis onto Pacific coastlines and causing light structural damage.
That quake, which occurred on Monday off the coast of Aomori — the northernmost prefecture of Honshu — left at least 34 people injured.
Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as seismic activity continues in the region. Emergency teams have been placed on alert, and residents in coastal areas have been advised to stay updated on official warnings.
