Japan issues tsunami alert after major earthquake

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Monday issued a tsunami warning along the western coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.

The agency said the Ishikawa prefecture, in the Noto region along the Sea of Japan, was hit by a series of quakes measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.4.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa, while the rest of the northwestern coast of Japan's island of Honshu was issued lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories.

Public broadcaster NHK warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet).

NHK reported that smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline.