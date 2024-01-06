Japan quake toll hits 100, number of missing reaches 211

At least 100 people have died and 211 others remain missing since a series of powerful earthquakes struck Japan's Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day, with authorities fearing more casualties as rescue and search efforts intensified on Saturday.

The worst-hit city of Wajima confirmed 59 deaths as of Saturday morning, with reports of some 100 people being buried and trapped under debris of collapsed buildings, reports Xinhua news agency citing local media and prefectural authorities.

Aftershocks still jolt the region, and the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa's Noto peninsula at 5.25 am on Saturday at a depth of 10 km, measuring upper 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7.