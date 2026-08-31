Japan seeks record defence budget to expand drones, AI and long-range weapons

Japan is seeking an initial defence budget of $55.6 billion for the fiscal year beginning April 2027, as the government moves to reshape its military capabilities around drones, artificial intelligence and new methods of warfare amid growing regional security concerns.

The preliminary request, unveiled by the Defence Ministry on Monday, is only slightly higher than the ¥8.8 trillion sought for the current fiscal year. The final allocation is expected to be significantly higher, with further details due later this year after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government approves a new security and defence strategy.

The planned strategy is expected to strengthen Japan’s counterstrike capabilities and further expand the role of its Self-Defence Forces.

Drones to play bigger role

The Defence Ministry said warfare was changing rapidly, pointing in particular to the extensive use of drones in the war in Ukraine.

It plans to develop and mass-produce relatively inexpensive uncrewed weapons that could be deployed in large numbers, reducing costs and potentially limiting risks to military personnel.

Japan is seeking funding to acquire attack drones that could be launched from both above and underwater. The ministry intends to integrate these systems with long-range missiles to carry out counterstrikes more efficiently.

Officials also believe uncrewed systems could help address Japan’s shrinking military manpower pool as the country faces an ageing and declining population.

However, developing a domestic drone industry could prove difficult. Japan's commercial drone market is heavily dependent on imported systems, particularly from China.

Long-range and hypersonic weapons

Japan has already been strengthening its military presence in the country’s southwestern region by deploying longer-range missiles and air-defence interceptors.

The new strategy is expected to take this capability further.

The Defence Ministry is seeking to develop hypersonic missiles capable of being launched from submarines as part of efforts to strengthen Japan’s counterstrike capability.