Japan prioritises combat drones as China tensions reshape defence strategy

Japan will accelerate the development of combat drones and artificial intelligence-powered military capabilities as it adapts to evolving warfare and responds to growing security challenges from China, North Korea and Russia, according to its annual defence white paper approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

The 598-page document says Japan must adapt to the "new ways of warfare" demonstrated in conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, where drones have transformed the battlefield. It also reiterates that China remains Japan's "greatest strategic challenge".

The government said combat drones would play a key role in Japan's coastal defence alongside long-range cruise missiles, which Tokyo has begun deploying as part of its efforts to strengthen deterrence.

"Speed is key," Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi had said while outlining the programme in July.

Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency has shortlisted four companies from 38 applicants to develop combat drones under a rapid development programme. The prototypes are expected to undergo testing by the Maritime Self-Defense Force later this month before a final selection is made.

Separately, Toshiba announced plans last week to jointly develop combat drones with startup Pro Drone.

The government believes uncrewed systems could help offset Japan's shrinking pool of military recruits amid the country's declining population.