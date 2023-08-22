Japan to release Fukushima water into Pacific Ocean

Japan is set to release water from the stricken Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean starting Thursday, marking a significant step 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear disasters.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Tuesday that the gradual discharge of over 500 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water from the site in northeast Japan is "safe."

Water will be released, if weather conditions allow, into the ocean off Japan's northeast coast at a maximum rate of 500,000 liters (132,000 US gallons) per day.