Japan’s child population hits new low, down for 45th straight year

Japan has recorded a fresh demographic milestone, with the number of children under 15 falling to an estimated 13.29 million as of 1 April — down by 350,000 from a year earlier — marking the lowest level on record, according to government data released ahead of the country’s Children’s Day.

Figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications show the decline has now continued for 45 consecutive years, underscoring the persistent challenge of a shrinking younger population despite policy efforts to boost birth rates.

Children now account for just 10.8 per cent of the total population, a drop of 0.3 percentage points from last year and the lowest proportion since comparable records began in 1950. The estimates, which include foreign residents, are based on census-linked population data.