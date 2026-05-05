Japan’s child population hits new low, down for 45th straight year
Children make up 10.8% of the population, down 0.3 points, the lowest since 1950
Japan has recorded a fresh demographic milestone, with the number of children under 15 falling to an estimated 13.29 million as of 1 April — down by 350,000 from a year earlier — marking the lowest level on record, according to government data released ahead of the country’s Children’s Day.
Figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications show the decline has now continued for 45 consecutive years, underscoring the persistent challenge of a shrinking younger population despite policy efforts to boost birth rates.
Children now account for just 10.8 per cent of the total population, a drop of 0.3 percentage points from last year and the lowest proportion since comparable records began in 1950. The estimates, which include foreign residents, are based on census-linked population data.
A closer breakdown reveals 6.81 million boys and 6.48 million girls. By age group, older children significantly outnumber younger ones — 3.09 million are aged 12 to 14, compared with just 2.13 million aged 0 to 2 — highlighting the ongoing decline in births.
Separate preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare shows that births in 2025 fell to a record low of 705,809, the 10th straight annual drop.
Japan’s child population has been shrinking steadily since 1982, after peaking at 29.89 million in 1954. A brief resurgence during the early 1970s baby boom has long since faded, with demographic momentum now firmly in decline.
According to a United Nations survey, Japan ranks among the lowest globally in terms of the share of children in its population among countries with over 40 million people — second only to South Korea, which records an even lower proportion.
The figures underline the scale of Japan’s demographic challenge, with long-term implications for its workforce, economic growth, and social security systems.
With IANS inputs