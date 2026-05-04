Protests erupt as Japan weighs move away from pacifist constitution

Japan witnessed its largest wave of protests in support of its pacifist Constitution in recent years as prime minister Sanae Takaichi renewed her push for revising the country’s post-war charter, triggering a sharp political and public backlash.

Speaking during a visit to Vietnam, Takaichi called for “advanced discussions” on constitutional reform, arguing that the document — drafted under US occupation after World War II — should be updated to “reflect the demands of the times”.

Article 9 at centre of political battle

At the heart of the debate is Article 9, the so-called pacifist clause, which renounces war and prohibits Japan from maintaining traditional military forces.

Takaichi and conservative leaders within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party have long argued that the provision limits Japan’s ability to respond to rising security challenges from China and North Korea.

While legislative changes in recent years have allowed limited collective self-defence, the prime minister has made formal constitutional revision a central agenda of her administration.

Any amendment would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Japan’s parliament and approval in a national referendum.

Tens of thousands rally in defence of pacifism

On Constitutional Memorial Day, an estimated 50,000 people gathered in Tokyo, with similar demonstrations reported across multiple cities, reflecting growing public mobilisation against proposed changes.