Japan eases arms export curbs in major shift from post-war pacifism

Japan has announced a sweeping relaxation of long-standing restrictions on arms exports, marking a significant shift in its post-war defence policy and opening the door to the sale of lethal weapons to allied nations.

The move, confirmed on Tuesday, allows Japan to export a wider range of military equipment — including fighter jets, missiles and naval vessels — to 17 countries with which it has defence agreements, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Previous rules had limited exports to non-lethal categories such as rescue, transport and surveillance.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the decision reflects a changing global security environment, while insisting Japan remains committed to its long-standing identity as a peace-oriented nation.

“In an increasingly severe security environment, no single country can protect its peace and security alone,” she said, adding that stricter oversight would be applied to all defence transfers.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described the policy change as necessary to strengthen Japan’s security and contribute to regional stability.

Despite the shift, Tokyo has maintained its formal ban on exporting weapons to countries actively involved in conflict, though officials indicated that exceptions could be considered under “special circumstances”.

The announcement has drawn criticism from China, which warned it was “seriously concerned” about what it called Japan’s “reckless militarisation”. Beijing said it would remain vigilant and firmly opposed to the move.