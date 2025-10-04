Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s likely first woman PM draws fire for views on gender, history
Takaichi's historic leadership bid raises hope and concern as her conservative views clash with calls for reform
In a country consistently ranked low on global gender equality indices, the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as president of Japan’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — and likely its next prime minister — has ignited fresh debate.
While she marks a historic milestone as the first woman to lead the male-dominated party, critics argue her ultra-conservative stance could hinder rather than help women’s progress.
Takaichi (64) draws inspiration from Margaret Thatcher and aligns closely with the conservative policies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since entering Parliament in 1993 from her native Nara, she has held key roles, including minister for economic security, internal affairs, and gender equality.
Despite this, Takaichi has consistently supported traditional gender roles, in line with LDP leadership. Female politicians who advocate for diversity have historically faced marginalisation within the party, and Takaichi has largely avoided challenging the status quo.
Japan’s gender imbalance in politics remains stark — women occupy just 15 per cent of seats in the lower house, and only two of 47 prefectural governors are women. Observers fear that though Takaichi has pledged to appoint more women ministers, her rise could be symbolic rather than transformative, especially given her reliance on male party heavyweights for political survival.
Known for her unconventional personal history — she once played drums in a heavy metal band and rode motorbikes as a student — Takaichi has called for increased defence spending, investment in nuclear fusion, tighter immigration controls, and greater cybersecurity efforts.
While backing traditional family roles, she recently spoke openly about experiencing menopausal symptoms, stressing the importance of educating men about women’s health in the workplace and schools — a rare public admission in Japanese politics.
Takaichi supports male-only succession in the imperial family, opposes same-sex marriage, and resists reforms to the 19th-century civil law that would allow married couples to keep separate surnames, a policy many see as key to female autonomy.
A known historical revisionist, Takaichi is a regular visitor to the Yasukuni Shrine, a controversial symbol of Japan’s militarist past, which could strain diplomatic ties with China and South Korea. She is also seen as a potential challenge to the LDP’s centrist coalition partner Komeito, though she has expressed a willingness to work with far-right factions if necessary.
Political analysts warn that Takaichi’s ideological positions, particularly on gender, history, and foreign policy, could define — and possibly limit — her tenure as leader.
