Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s likely first woman PM draws fire for views on gender, history

In a country consistently ranked low on global gender equality indices, the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as president of Japan’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) — and likely its next prime minister — has ignited fresh debate.

While she marks a historic milestone as the first woman to lead the male-dominated party, critics argue her ultra-conservative stance could hinder rather than help women’s progress.

Takaichi (64) draws inspiration from Margaret Thatcher and aligns closely with the conservative policies of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Since entering Parliament in 1993 from her native Nara, she has held key roles, including minister for economic security, internal affairs, and gender equality.

Despite this, Takaichi has consistently supported traditional gender roles, in line with LDP leadership. Female politicians who advocate for diversity have historically faced marginalisation within the party, and Takaichi has largely avoided challenging the status quo.

Japan’s gender imbalance in politics remains stark — women occupy just 15 per cent of seats in the lower house, and only two of 47 prefectural governors are women. Observers fear that though Takaichi has pledged to appoint more women ministers, her rise could be symbolic rather than transformative, especially given her reliance on male party heavyweights for political survival.