Japan slowly returns to nuclear power 15 years after Fukushima disaster

Fifteen years after the Fukushima nuclear disaster shook public confidence in atomic energy, Japan is gradually shifting back toward nuclear power, driven by energy security concerns, rising electricity demand and a younger generation more open to the technology.

Before the Fukushima disaster, resource-poor Japan was one of the world’s strongest supporters of nuclear power. The country operated 54 reactors, which supplied about 30 per cent of its electricity.

However, the 2011 disaster — the world’s worst nuclear accident since the Chornobyl disaster in 1986 — dramatically altered public opinion. All nuclear reactors in Japan were shut down for safety inspections and upgrades.

In 2012, the government decided to phase out nuclear power entirely, though that policy was reversed two years later.

Even so, reactor restarts have progressed slowly. Several reactors have been permanently retired, and only 15 of the 33 reactors still considered operable are currently back online.

Pro-nuclear push from Tokyo

Japan’s government is now pushing to accelerate the restart of reactors and invest in new nuclear technologies.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who strongly supports nuclear power, has argued that it is essential to reduce Japan’s dependence on expensive imported fossil fuels.

The restart of one reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in January marked an important step. The facility is the largest nuclear power station in the world.

Recent geopolitical developments have also strengthened the argument for nuclear energy. The conflict in the Middle East — a region that supplies around 95 per cent of Japan’s oil — has raised concerns about the security of energy imports.

In addition, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence data centres, which require vast amounts of electricity, is expected to significantly increase future power demand.