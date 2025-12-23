After Fukushima freeze, Japan moves to restart world’s largest nuclear plant

The governor of Japan’s Niigata prefecture on Tuesday formally gave local consent for the restart of two reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, clearing the last procedural hurdle for resuming operations at the facility that has remained idle for more than a decade following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident.

Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, during a meeting with Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa, conveyed the prefecture’s endorsement to restart Reactors No. 6 and No. 7, citing assurances from the central government on safety standards, emergency preparedness and efforts to secure public understanding.

“It was a heavy and difficult decision,” Hanazumi told reporters after the meeting.

Restart timeline and next steps

Preparations for restarting Reactor No. 6 are already underway

TEPCO (Tokyo Electric Power Company) is expected to apply for a final safety inspection by the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) later this week

If cleared, operations could resume as early as January

Restart work on Reactor No. 7 is expected to take several more years

The move came a day after the Niigata prefectural assembly passed a budget bill that included funding required for the restart, lending legislative backing to the governor’s decision.

Hanazumi also met Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who supports nuclear power, and invited her to visit the plant to review safety arrangements.