Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first woman prime minister amid political turmoil

Sanae Takaichi has made history by becoming Japan’s first female prime minister, following a decisive vote to lead the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The 64-year-old conservative, often dubbed Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ due to her admiration for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, succeeds Shigeru Ishiba and marks the fourth prime minister in five years from a party beset by scandals and political instability.

This is Takaichi’s third attempt to secure Japan’s top office. Known for her hardline stance on security and immigration, she is a protégé of the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe and aligns with the LDP’s hawkish wing.

Her leadership comes at a time of significant challenges, including a sluggish economy, a strained US-Japan relationship, and the need to unify a party riven by internal conflicts.

Takaichi’s path to power was nearly blocked when the LDP’s long-standing coalition partner, Komeito, withdrew support over her hawkish positions and unresolved funding scandals. However, she secured backing from the rightwing Nippon Ishin party, which shares her tough stance on China and restrictive immigration policies.

Speaking after signing a coalition agreement, Takaichi said she looked forward to strengthening Japan’s economy and ensuring the country remains responsible for future generations.