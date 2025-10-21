Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first woman prime minister amid political turmoil
Takaichi succeeds Shigeru Ishiba and marks the fourth prime minister in five years from a party beset by scandals and political instability
Sanae Takaichi has made history by becoming Japan’s first female prime minister, following a decisive vote to lead the country’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
The 64-year-old conservative, often dubbed Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ due to her admiration for former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, succeeds Shigeru Ishiba and marks the fourth prime minister in five years from a party beset by scandals and political instability.
This is Takaichi’s third attempt to secure Japan’s top office. Known for her hardline stance on security and immigration, she is a protégé of the late former prime minister Shinzo Abe and aligns with the LDP’s hawkish wing.
Her leadership comes at a time of significant challenges, including a sluggish economy, a strained US-Japan relationship, and the need to unify a party riven by internal conflicts.
Takaichi’s path to power was nearly blocked when the LDP’s long-standing coalition partner, Komeito, withdrew support over her hawkish positions and unresolved funding scandals. However, she secured backing from the rightwing Nippon Ishin party, which shares her tough stance on China and restrictive immigration policies.
Speaking after signing a coalition agreement, Takaichi said she looked forward to strengthening Japan’s economy and ensuring the country remains responsible for future generations.
Despite the coalition, Takaichi will lead a minority government, relying on support from opposition parties to pass key legislation, including the upcoming supplementary budget. Her alliance with Ishin, which holds 231 seats, still falls short of a majority in the lower house, but she is expected to secure victory in the parliamentary vote on Tuesday.
Her premiership coincides with the arrival of former US President Donald Trump for a two-day visit, with Takaichi set to make her international debut at the Apec summit in South Korea.
Ishin has leveraged its support to demand concessions, including establishing Osaka as a secondary capital in emergencies, reforming social security, suspending the 10 per cent consumption tax on food, and restricting corporate and organisational donations to political parties, measures the LDP has pledged to “strive to realise.”
Takaichi’s domestic policy agenda includes tax cuts and increased spending to ease inflationary pressures, though these proposals may clash with Ishin’s preference for smaller government and lower expenditure.
She has also voiced support for revising Japan’s postwar pacifist constitution to formally recognise the military and has made frequent visits to Yasukuni Shrine, a move criticised by some neighbouring countries.
A vocal conservative, Takaichi opposes same-sex marriage and reigning female empresses, reflecting her traditionalist outlook. She inherits a government facing economic and political pressures, with expectations high for her to stabilise the LDP, navigate coalition demands, and address Japan’s growing social and international challenges.
