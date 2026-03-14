Japan’s lower house approves record ¥122 trillion budget amid opposition criticism

Japan’s lower house of parliament has approved a record-breaking national budget for the 2026 fiscal year, with the ruling coalition securing passage of the bill despite sharp criticism from opposition parties over the speed and manner of its deliberation.

The draft budget, worth more than ¥122.31 trillion (about $769 billion), represents the largest initial state budget in the country’s history. It also includes a defence allocation exceeding ¥9 trillion for the first time, setting another record and drawing attention amid ongoing debate over Japan’s security spending.

The budget was passed in the House of Representatives of Japan with the backing of the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party. The bloc’s parliamentary supermajority enabled the bill to move forward despite objections from opposition groups.

Critics argue that the government forced the legislation through without sufficient scrutiny. Japanese media reported that deliberations on the budget lasted only around 59 hours in the lower house — the shortest discussion time for such a bill since 2000.

Opposition leaders said the limited debate prevented lawmakers from properly examining how public funds would be allocated under the spending plan.