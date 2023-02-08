JCB should be horrified: Amnesty International on the company's role in Kashmir's anti-encroachment drive

International human rights organisation Amnesty International on Tuesday published a press release which highlights the role of UK construction equipment giant JCB in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.

JCB is India’s top manufacturer & supplier of heavy construction machines – their bulldozers are being used in demolishing the homes of J-K. Amnesty has defined the drive has a “gross-violation” of human rights, and as “anti-people” and “anti-Muslim.”



“JCB should be horrified that their equipment is being used in some of these demolitions. They must take active steps to prevent this. At the very least, JCB should use their dealer and customer contracts and their diagnostic technology to prevent such misuse, including by decommissioning machines remotely where possible,” said Peter Frankental, Amnesty International UK’s Economic Affairs Director.



“If JCB fails to act over Kashmir it would be another example of the company falling short of its obligation to conduct proper human rights due diligence over how its machines are being used around the world,” Frankental added.