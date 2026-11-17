J.D. Vance says Donald Trump will not let the Iran conflict become a “forever war” or extend beyond two years

He defends US strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme, calling it a threat to American security

China steps up diplomatic efforts ahead of the 19 November summit, with its West Asia envoy visiting Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia to ease tensions

US vice-president J.D. Vance has said President Donald Trump will not allow the ongoing conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged war, ruling out a military commitment lasting even two years while defending the US decision to target Iran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking to Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday (local time), Vance expressed confidence that Trump would bring the conflict to a successful conclusion, although he did not provide a timeline for ending the military campaign, according to Iran International.

“He is not going to let this become a forever war,” Vance said, reiterating the administration’s promise to avoid prolonged American military engagements.

“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly even a two-year commitment,” he added.