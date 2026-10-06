Jeffrey Archer, bestselling novelist and former politician, dies at 86

Born in London on 15 April 1940, Archer spent much of his childhood in Somerset. He entered politics in 1969 when he was elected Conservative MP for Louth, serving in the House of Commons for five years before rising to become deputy chairman of the Conservative Party under Margaret Thatcher.

His political career was later overshadowed by a major legal scandal. Archer was convicted in 2001 of perjury and perverting the course of justice after a jury found that he had lied during a libel case against the Daily Star. He was sentenced to four years in prison and released in 2003. He later returned to the House of Lords, where he served until retiring in 2024.

Despite the controversy, Archer maintained a highly successful literary career. His debut novel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less, was published in 1976, followed by Kane & Abel in 1979. His later works included The Clifton Chronicles and the William Warwick series.

Archer remained active in the final days of his life. On Sunday, just a day before his death, he appeared at Leicester Square Theatre in London with broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, signing books and discussing his final novel. Brandreth described him as being in “wonderful, ebullient form” and said he remained a great storyteller to the end.

He had also recently returned to Wellington School in Somerset, where he spoke about inspiring the next generation of readers and writers. He was due to appear at the Cheltenham Literature Festival later this week to discuss Adam and Eve.

HarperCollins UK CEO and Archer's longtime editor Kate Elton paid tribute to him as a “master storyteller”, praising his work ethic and commitment to repeatedly refining his manuscripts.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch described his death as a “huge shock”, while former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi called Archer a “dear friend and extraordinary human being”, praising his wit, warmth and energy.

Archer is survived by his wife, Dame Mary Archer, whom he married in 1966, their two sons and five grandchildren. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

With agency inputs