Jeffrey Epstein document dump: US government reveals explosive evidence on links with influential figures

The U.S. Department of Justice has released over three million pages of investigative files, more than 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images related to Jeffrey Epstein, marking the largest public disclosure yet in the ongoing effort to illuminate the late financier’s vast sexual abuse network and connections with elite figures.

This monumental release, mandated by the Epstein Files Transparency Act, follows months of public and political pressure for greater openness about Epstein’s crimes and his relationships with the rich and powerful — including former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew, billionaire Elon Musk, and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Among the newly revealed documents are email exchanges and correspondence showing Epstein’s communications with these individuals. Notably, billionaire Elon Musk is seen discussing potential visits to Epstein’s private Caribbean island, including plans for helicopter flights with Musk’s then-partner, actress Talulah Riley. Musk has denied ever visiting the island and publicly stated he rebuffed Epstein’s invitations.

Prince Andrew’s name appears several hundred times throughout the files, including attempts by prosecutors to secure his interview in the sex trafficking probe. The documents also confirm Epstein’s communication with Steve Bannon—discussing political matters, travel logistics, and even a documentary aimed at restoring Epstein’s reputation shortly before his death.

The disclosure contains new evidence about Epstein’s 2019 incarceration and death, including investigator doubts about the official suicide ruling and details of jail staff maneuvers to mislead media during Epstein’s body removal—further fueling public speculation.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and former Obama White House counsel Kathy Ruemmler also appear in the records, with Lutnick distancing himself from Epstein and Ruemmler expressing regret over her past professional association.