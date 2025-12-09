Judge grants US Justice Dept request to unseal Maxwell records in Epstein case

The US Justice Department has been granted permission to publicly release a substantial tranche of investigative materials from the sex-trafficking case against Ghislaine Maxwell, long-time associate of late financier and convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein, after a federal judge in New York approved the request on Tuesday.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer authorised the disclosure less than a month after the department sought permission from two New York judges to unseal grand jury transcripts, exhibits and a wide array of investigative records tied to both Maxwell and Epstein. Officials indicated the release could encompass hundreds or even thousands of previously unseen documents.

This could impact what is widely believed to be a huge network of some of the world's wealthiest and most influential people, primarily men, who once counted the disgraced Epstein among their close friends, including US President Donald Trump.

The judge’s ruling follows the enactment of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, adopted by the US Congress and signed last month, which compels the Justice Department to make Epstein-related records publicly accessible in a searchable format by 19 December. Under Engelmayer’s order, the first tranche may now be released within 10 days.

This marks the second time in a week that a federal judge has permitted previously secret Epstein materials to be made public. Just days earlier, a Florida judge approved the department’s request to disclose transcripts from a federal grand jury investigation into Epstein dating back to the 2000s — a probe that was abandoned before it reached trial.

A separate petition seeking access to documents from Epstein’s 2019 federal case remains pending.

Until recently, courts had resisted the department’s attempts to unseal grand jury testimony — an extraordinarily rare step — with three different judges rejecting earlier petitions from prosecutors.