Donald Trump signs law ordering release of Epstein investigation files

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed legislation directing the Justice Department to release documents from its long-running investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, marking a major shift after months of resistance from the White House.

The material, sought by both Trump’s political opponents and sections of his own base, could shed new light on Epstein’s conduct and associations before his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution. Epstein, who socialised with Trump and several other prominent public figures over the years, died in a Manhattan jail in 2019, an incident ruled a suicide, while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Trump had previously urged Republican lawmakers to block the measure, warning that releasing internal investigative records could set a harmful precedent for the presidency, according to congressional aides. But he reversed course this week as the bill drew strong bipartisan support and appeared certain to pass.

Celebrating the move in a social media post, Trump said the release would help uncover “the truth about certain Democrats and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein,” accusing his rivals of weaponising the scandal to undermine him and distract from Republican policy “victories”.