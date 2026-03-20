Epstein lawyer denies knowledge of abuse, frustrates US House probe

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime personal lawyer Darren Indyke told a US House committee that he had no knowledge of the financier’s sexual abuse of underage girls while it was taking place, becoming the latest associate to make such a claim under oath.

In his opening statement before the House Oversight Committee, Indyke — who worked with Epstein for around two decades — said he “had had no knowledge whatsoever” of the abuse. He added that he would have severed ties had he known Epstein was trafficking women and minors.

Indyke’s testimony mirrors statements from other figures connected to Epstein, including his former accountant Richard Kahn, retail magnate Les Wexner, and former US President Bill Clinton, all of whom have told lawmakers in depositions that they were unaware of his conduct at the time.

The repeated denials have drawn scepticism from Democrats on the committee. During a break in proceedings, they criticised Indyke for what they described as a “defensive” approach to questioning.