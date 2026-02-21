The 'trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal'

Six-and-a-half years after Jeffrey Epstein, 66 at the time, allegedly took his own life in a prison in New York, correspondence, photographs, logs and documents seized from his houses are still making news.

As mysterious in life as in death, nobody quite knows how he made his wealth. What is known, however, is that he was accused and convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of children — over 500 victims had been identified — grooming and trafficking them. The fresh tranche of documents released in the US on 30 January contain references to several Indians, at least two of them more prominently than others.

Even as references to India and Indians in the infamous ‘Epstein Files’ continue to make ripples, curiously the references begin in 2014, the year India became ‘independent’ according to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. What explains Epstein’s interest in India and Indians after 2014 is a question that remains to be examined.

References to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, petroleum minister Hardeep Puri and industrialist Anil Ambani in the mails and documents released by the US Department of Justice, begin in May 2014, just before Modi was sworn in as prime minister on 26 May.

Days before results were declared on 16 May 2014, Epstein in an email expressed his desire to visit India and mentioned ‘Jaitley and Modi’. It is not clear if he was acquainted with the two. He is told in a reply that he would hate visiting India and was advised against visiting the country in summer.