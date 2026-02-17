Cong alleges Hardeep Puri had 62 emails, 14 meetings with Epstein; seeks clarification

The Congress on Tuesday accused Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri of “lying” over his alleged links with convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, claiming he had 62 email exchanges and held 14 meetings with Epstein between 2014 and 2017, and demanded that he clarify the nature of these interactions.

The opposition party reiterated its demand for Puri’s immediate resignation. Puri, however, rejected the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

Addressing a press conference, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera claimed that records showed 62 email exchanges between Puri and Epstein during the period, with Puri sending 32 emails and Epstein 30.

“Apart from emails, there were 14 meetings. What was discussed in the meetings held on June 5, 6, 8 and 9, September 19, 23 and 24, and October 9 and 10 in 2014?” Khera asked, adding that the meetings allegedly continued till 2017.

He also questioned the capacity in which Puri interacted with Epstein, particularly in June 2014, soon after Narendra Modi assumed office as prime minister.

The Congress leader alleged that Puri had shared government policies with Epstein despite claiming to be interacting with him as a private citizen. “He should first resign and then clarify this matter,” Khera said, accusing the minister of making contradictory statements in a recent interview.