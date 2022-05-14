Jen Psaki signs off as WH Press Secretary

"You have challenged me, you have pushed me, you have debated me, and at times we have disagreed. That is democracy in action. That is it working.



"Thank you for what you do Thank you for making me better. And most importantly, thank you for the work every day you do to make this country stronger," she added.



Friday's appearance was Psaki's 224th White House briefing over her tenure that began the day Joe Biden was sworn in as the President in January 2021.