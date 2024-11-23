Judge postpones Donald Trump’s sentencing indefinitely in ‘hush money’ case

The judge in the ‘hush money’ case against President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, 22 November, put off the sentencing indefinitely and indicated that he would consider throwing out the conviction.

Judge Juan Merchan’s ruling sets the path for Trump to assume the presidency in January without the cloud of a sentencing verdict hanging over him.

It is a temporary hold in an unprecedented case where a defendant convicted of criminal offences is elected president.

After postponements, the case had been set to proceed next week.

From the judge’s ruling, it appears that it could be resumed in 2029 when Trump ends his second term and will be 83 years old -- if it is not entirely dropped.

Trump’s federal cases accusing him of election interference and mishandling top secret documents are winding down with the likelihood of being withdrawn.

State and local prosecutions are separate and federal officials have no authority over them.