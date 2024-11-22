Can President-elect Donald Trump come to the rescue of Gautam Adani?

On social media in India all through Thursday, 21 November, a large number of Indians expressed the view that no harm could come to Indian billionaire — and until recently one of the world’s three richest people — Gautam Adani.

Indicted by a US court following an investigation by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and following prosecution initiated by the US Department of Justice, warrants of arrest were issued on Wednesday by a court in New York against the industrialist, his nephew and six other executives. They are accused of duping US investors and institutions and bribing Indian government officials with money raised in the US.

Gautam Adani was aware of the investigation since March 2023 when the FBI had served notice to his nephew Sagar Adani in the United States and confiscated his electronic devices. A search warrant was served to him too, which the nephew immediately shared with his uncle, prosecutors claimed in court filings.

It is not certain if the ongoing inquiry had anything to do with Gautam Adani’s effusive post on X on 6 November after Donald Trump was declared the winner in the US Presidential elections.

In the gushing tweet, Gautam Adani posted, “If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect”.