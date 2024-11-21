Waiting for Modiji to dial Donald Trump to sort it out?: Mahua Moitra on Adani

In December 2023, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a hurriedly put together 500-page report by the Parliamentary Ethics Committee, which had put her on trial in an alleged 'cash-for-query' case, which charged her with asking questions against the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha on behalf of a Dubai-based businessman, in return for financial and other rewards.

There were other associated charges, but this was the most serious, based on a complaint by Moitra's ex-partner Jai Dehadrai, who was backed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The committee, which refused to let Moitra question her accusers, wrapped up the 'trial' in a mere two months and recommended her expulsion, which she described as 'hanging by a kangaroo court'.

Of course, Moitra wasn't away for long, reclaiming her constituency of Krishnanagar in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and re-entering the Lok Sabha. While that would have given her a sense of vindication, she is likely to feel even more vindicated at the initiation of criminal indictment proceedings against the Adani Group by the US Department of Justice and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) today.