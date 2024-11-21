Waiting for Modiji to dial Donald Trump to sort it out?: Mahua Moitra on Adani
Last year, the MP was expelled from the Lok Sabha on charges of asking questions against Adani Group in exchange for cash
In December 2023, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following a hurriedly put together 500-page report by the Parliamentary Ethics Committee, which had put her on trial in an alleged 'cash-for-query' case, which charged her with asking questions against the Adani Group in the Lok Sabha on behalf of a Dubai-based businessman, in return for financial and other rewards.
There were other associated charges, but this was the most serious, based on a complaint by Moitra's ex-partner Jai Dehadrai, who was backed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The committee, which refused to let Moitra question her accusers, wrapped up the 'trial' in a mere two months and recommended her expulsion, which she described as 'hanging by a kangaroo court'.
Of course, Moitra wasn't away for long, reclaiming her constituency of Krishnanagar in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and re-entering the Lok Sabha. While that would have given her a sense of vindication, she is likely to feel even more vindicated at the initiation of criminal indictment proceedings against the Adani Group by the US Department of Justice and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) today.
As always, the long-time Adani baiter took to social media to make her stance clear. Early on Thursday, she questioned the silence of BJP supporters and that of the Adani Group regarding the indictment. In an X post, the TMC MP wrote, "Silence from both Bhakts & Adani Group. Waiting for Modiji to dial Donald Trump to help sort it out?!"
The alleged link between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani has come up with increasing frequency (and openness) in the nation's political discourse over the past 10 years.
Politicians ranging from Moitra to Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have openly stated that the two form a 'mutual benefit' society that has seen several Indian ports and airports being thrust under the management of the Adani Group.
In recent times, a controversy has raged over the 'selling out' of Maharashtra to the group, as the Opposition puts it, starting with the controversial awarding of Mumbai's huge Dharavi redevelopment project to the group involving land worth a reported Rs 1 lakh crore, and going on to many more alleged land-grab schemes under Maharashtra's BJP-led government.
Also on Thursday, Moitra put out a post criticising India's market regulator SEBI (Securities & Exchange Board of India), writing, "Good morning Ms. Madhabi 'No Proof Against Adani' Buch. Good morning, spineless, compromised SEBI." Attaching the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) press release on the Adani Group to her post, she added, "Here is the SEC press release detailing your bro’s dealings."
The reference to SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch covers the other major aspect of this indictment saga — allegations of Buch's alleged links to offshore funds used by the Adani Group, and her board's apparent clean chit to the group when it comes to dishonest business practices. As with Adani, however, the possibility of proceedings against Buch, at least in India, appears slim.
The Congress, too, has been pursuing what Gandhi calls the 'Buch bachao (save Buch) syndicate', claiming an organised group of people are protecting the controversial SEBI chief, to the point where she can blithely skip an appearance before a Parliamentary accounts committee at the nth hour.
With US authorities now gunning for Adani, one can only assume the Opposition will sharpen its barbs and add to the weapons in its armoury. As Moitra wrote in her final post on X, "FBI + DOJ + US SEC investigation indicted not only Adani but India’s government, regulators & rotten system."