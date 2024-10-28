Two teasers on ‘Buch Bachao Syndicate’ invite viewers to wait for third

"There are some brave journalists, websites and YouTubers who still dare to expose the truth of the powers that be. Legacy media has stopped doing investigative journalism. In a situation such as this, the struggle of the opposition to uphold accountability of the govt becomes a very uphill task,” posted Pawan Khera on X, while releasing a 10-minute vlog about his research into the share market and SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Khera, chairman of the media and publicity cell of the Indian National Congress, was making amends for saying that he and his team were forced to do the media’s job because mainstream media had stopped doing investigative journalism. Sharp reactions from YouTubers and independent journalists followed, and a contrite Khera duly acknowledged their contribution.

The teaser vlogs released on Saturday are just that, teasers. They do not reveal much but promise to reveal a lot more. The shorter teaser released first has Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi conversing with Khera on the phone. The minute-long video shows the LOP telling Khera that a member of his security detail had asked that morning about the risky phase in the share market.