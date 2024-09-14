Transparency on trial: The case against Madhabi Puri Buch

A series of allegations by the Congress party against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), sent shock waves through the financial sector (on 5 August), casting a further shadow over the integrity of the market regulator.

The accusations were so startling that even seasoned market experts were initially sceptical, with some speculating that the Congress might have fallen prey to deep fakes. Yet, as the dust settled, ICICI Bank’s official response to the stock exchanges has only deepened the intrigue, raising crucial questions about the conflict of interest and absence of adequate disclosure norms when private sector individuals are appointed to top government positions.

Subhash Chandra Goel, founder of the Zee Group — himself embroiled in a long-standing investigation by SEBI — added fuel to the fire by holding a separate press conference to level some serious charges against the chairperson. But the spotlight remains firmly on the Congress, since it has followed up its original charges with more questions about ICICI Bank’s employee stock options plan (ESOP).

The initial allegations

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, in a press conference, accused Ms Buch of earning a staggering Rs 16.8 crore (approximately $2.1 million) from the ICICI group, through a combination of salary, proceeds of ESOPs and tax benefits. This figure dwarfs her earnings as head of SEBI by a factor of five. Ms Buch quit ICICI in 2013, having headed ICICI Securities, its brokerage firm, whose planned merger with ICICI Bank now is also mired in controversy.

[In the first week of September], ICICI Bank informed stock exchanges that all the money paid was due to retirement benefits accrued to Ms Buch after she left the bank in 2013. However, instead of quelling concerns, it has triggered new concerns about conflict of interest and the absence of disclosure and adequate oversight over those who head regulatory bodies.