SEBI employees stage protest, call for Madhabi Puri Buch’s resignation

In an unprecedented display of discontent, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) employees staged a protest at the market regulator’s Mumbai headquarters on Thursday, calling for the resignation of chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. The demonstration, which lasted for several hours, followed a letter to the finance ministry by a section of SEBI employees, accusing the organisation's leadership of fostering a toxic work culture and imposing unrealistic performance targets.

The protest also follows a SEBI press release dismissing the employees’ grievances as “misguided by external elements”, prompting widespread frustration among staff. According to reports, the letter — written by a faction of disgruntled employees — painted a picture of a work environment marked by fear, public humiliation, and mistrust.

While SEBI refuted these allegations, claiming they are part of a strategy by employees to gain leverage for more benefits, the unrest signals deeper issues within the organisation. The regulator emphasised that its officers are well-compensated, with entry-level Grade A officers earning Rs 34 lakh per annum. SEBI further noted that meeting employees' new demands would add an extra Rs 6 lakh per annum per officer, a considerable financial burden.

But the dispute goes beyond monetary compensation. The crux of the employees’ complaints revolves around what they describe as an “unrealistic KRA (key result area) system” that has been ramped up by as much as 50 per cent in some departments. According to the letter, this has created undue stress and anxiety among employees, resulting in what they term “panic addition” rather than “value addition”.