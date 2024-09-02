Congress accuses Buch of conflict of interest, financial ties to ICICI Bank

In a startling revelation, the Congress party has raised serious concerns about a potential conflict of interest involving SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who is responsible for regulating India's financial markets.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that Buch received a salary/income from ICICI Bank while holding a key position at SEBI, casting doubt on the regulator's impartiality and independence.

Khera asserted that this situation represents a grave breach of ethics and accountability in public service. He emphasised that the integrity of SEBI, which is tasked with safeguarding the interests of millions of investors, is now under question.

"How can one ensure fair regulation when the head of SEBI is financially tied to a private entity like ICICI Bank," Khera asked, underscoring the urgent need for transparency within the regulatory body.

"Madhabi Buch is the regulator of the market, the chairperson of SEBI, yet how can she take a salary from ICICI Bank? Why did she take Rs 22,41,000 from ICICI Prudential between 2017-2024," the Congress spokesperson asked.