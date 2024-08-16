Madhabi Buch faces allegations of conflict of interest over consultancy earnings

SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, is under scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The controversy centres on Buch’s continued earnings from a consultancy firm during her seven-year tenure at SEBI, which may have violated regulatory rules.

U.S. short seller, Hindenburg Research, has raised concerns about Buch’s impartiality in ongoing investigations into the Adani Group. The conglomerate, led by Gautam Adani, has been under investigation following allegations made by Hindenburg in January 2023. The claims led to a significant drop of Adani Group’s share price, triggering SEBI’s ongoing inquiry.

The allegations against Buch stem from her investments in two consultancy firms—Singapore-based Agora Partners and India-based Agora Advisory—operated by her and her husband. Buch joined SEBI in 2017 and was appointed chairperson in March 2022.

During her tenure, Agora Advisory, where she holds a 99 per cent share, generated Rs 37.1 million ($442,025) in revenue, as per public documents from the Registrar of Companies analysed by Reuters.

These holdings may breach a 2008 SEBI policy that prohibits officials from earning income from professional activities outside of their regulatory roles.

Buch has denied any conflict of interest, stating that the consultancy firms were disclosed to SEBI and that her husband used them for his business after retiring from Unilever in 2019.