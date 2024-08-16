Jairam Ramesh makes compelling case for JPC inquiry into ‘Adani scam’

The Hindenburg allegations against the Adani Group and the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch are limited to the capital markets - stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and conflict of interest in regulatory agencies, pointed out Jairam Ramesh on Friday (16 August) in a post on X, explaining why a Joint Parliamentary Committee must inquire into the ‘Adani scam’.

“Hindenburg is only the tip of the iceberg. Only a JPC can investigate and unravel the true and full extent of this Modani mega-scam,” he posted.

The JPC would look into the misuse of central government agencies like the CBI, ED and Income Tax Department to help the Adani group secure monopolies in ports, cement and other critical sectors, he pointed out.

The Congress had earlier raised the issue of CBI raids and inquiry into NDTV, ED’s case against GVK Mumbai airport and investigations and raids by the Income Tax department at offices of Quintillion and Nellore Krishnapatnam port.

In each of these cases the raids and inquiries were followed by the Adani Group acquiring the control of these companies or acquiring the lion’s share of the stakes. The Adani Group, for example, acquired 98 per cent stake in the Mumbai airport following the ED case against GVK. The JPC, the Congress MP indicated, should look into these suspicious interventions and probe possible misuse of the agencies.