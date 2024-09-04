Madhabi Buch: 500 SEBI officers wrote 5-page complaint to finance ministry

The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch have so far maintained a studied silence on charges levelled by Hindenburg Research, the main opposition party in Parliament (the Congress) and Zee Group promoter Subhash Chandra.

While Chandra accused the chairperson of corruption and Hindenburg and Pawan Khera of the Congress accused her of investing in offshore funds linked to the Adani Group and availing undue benefits from ICICI Bank, a report in the Economic Times on 4 September indicates that trouble has been brewing in SEBI for the past several years.

In a five-page letter to the finance ministry dated 6 August, as many as half the Group A officers at SEBI — 500 of them — alleged toxic conditions at work. During the last 2–3 years, the letter said, shouting, scolding and public humiliation at the highest levels had become the norm.

Madhabi Puri Buch was the first woman and the first from the private sector to be appointed chairman in 2022 after being a full-time board member since 2018.

The letter alleged that the in-house mental health counsellor, who earlier received very few visits, has of late been receiving many more employees complaining of mental stress.

The letter complained of ‘unrealistic’ work targets with ‘changing goalposts’ and maintained that fear was the primary instrument being used to achieve results.

While the SEBI top brass keeps claiming the induction of ‘best-in-class technology’, the letter sarcastically added that the regulator had clearly failed to introduce ‘best-in-class’ human relations and man-management practices.