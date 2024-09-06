Did Madhabi Puri Buch earn rental from company under SEBI scanner?

Yesterday, 5 September, as several hundred SEBI (Securities & Exchange Board of India) employees demanded the resignation of Madhabi Puri Buch as chairperson, an industrialist came out in her support.

“It’s disheartening to see Madhabi Puri Buch, head of SEBI, being cornered despite her strong moral values and integrity. Diplomacy may not be her strength, and it seems she’s made some enemies because of it. However, I’m confident she’ll rise above it all and come out stronger,” RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka posted on X.

Today, however, Congress leader Pawan Khera added to the growing list of examples of seemingly unethical conduct by Buch. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that as full-time member of SEBI, she earned rental income from Carol Info Services Ltd, affiliated to Wockhardt, which was under investigation by SEBI.

The company, Khera claimed, was also being investigated for insider trading. The rental income, which amounted to Rs 7 lakh in 2018-19, went up to Rs 46 lakh in 2023-24, he informed. It is not clear if the rent was for the same property or a different one throughout this period.

Earlier SEBI chairpersons appeared to hold up a higher standard, Khera pointed out, citing the example of M. Damodaran, who sold the 50 shares he held in State Bank of India when he took over as SEBI head in 2001.